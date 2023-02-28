Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson to face off in runoff after Lightfoot concedes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will face off in the April mayoral runoff election after Lori Lightfoot called Johnson to concede Tuesday night.

Lightfoot was polling in third place behind Johnson with Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in fourth place. Her campaign confirmed to ABC7 that she called the Johnson campaign to concede shortly before addressing supporters at about 8:40 p.m.

Since no one candidate got 50% of the vote, voters will return to the polls for a runoff between the top two vote-getters on April 4.

Lightfoot addressed supporters somberly, but not without pride.

"Obviously we didn't win the election today, but I stand here with my head held high and a heart full of gratitude," she said.

Vallas, addressing supporters, said Lightfoot had called and congratulated him on his results.

"I would like to thank you all, old friends and new, for joining this campaign," Vallas told his supporters at the Fulton Market event space City Hall. "It is because of you we are in the second round."

Ahead of Election Day, a record 244,000 early vote were cast. More than 1/3 of early voters were aged 65 and older.

When polls closed at 7 p.m. a total of 507,852 votes had been cast for 32.1% citywide. The largest group of voters by age were people 55 to 64 years old.

Officials said turnout on Election Day has been sluggish compared to 2019, with about 8,000 fewer votes each hour.

With more than 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots that have not been returned, it could be a few days until the results of many races are known.

"That could potentially make a difference in some aldermanic, mayoral and other races. So it is very possible we wouldn't know by tonight who the top two candidates are," Marisel Hernandez said.

The most recent poll before Election Day showed Paul Vallas on top, with nearly 27% support, followed by Brandon Johnson, Lori Lightfoot, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Willie Wilson.

"The city is clearly in crisis and people want a crisis manager who can come in and focus to get things done and avoid the rhetoric someone who can be inclusive," Vallas said.

Johnson believes the city is ready for him to bring about change.

"People all over the city of Chicago have been anticipating this day for a long time, turning the page on the old style of politics that have left families behind, and we are ready to usher in a better, stronger, safer Chicago," Johnson said.

He voted Tuesday morning at a Chicago Housing Authority apartment building on the West Side with his wife.

Incumbent Mayor Lightfoot made several stops throughout the day, greeting voters, asking them to give her more time to finish what she's started.

"The most important thing to do is for people to vote, and then, if they vote in return, we're going to continue the work that we've been doing. I'm all over the city, but particularly on the West Side. We have deep investments, deep relationships and partnerships that we built. And I'm excited for those that continue," Lightfoot said.

A confident Vallas assumed he will be in the April runoff based on polls showing him in the lead; Lightfoot tried to sell herself as the best candidate to beat him.

"I'm the only candidate that can beat Paul Vallas and stop his right wing takeover at City Hall so that message is really resonating with folks," she said.

But Johnson said his recent surge in the polls, showing him neck and neck with Lightfoot, shows his message is catching on with poor and middle class Chicagoans.

"It's a multi-generational, multicultural movement, people understand the type of leadership I brought as a teacher, organizer, Cook County commissioner," he said.

Garcia understands how close the race really is. He voted early Tuesday on the North Side.

"That's why getting the vote out is so important. The other factor is how the board processes the vote-by-mail ballots. It could be that if things are really tight, and the votes that were cast the last two days aren't counted, that it could be a long week," he said.

He is hoping to make the runoff carrying the Latino vote and progressive voters who voted for Lightfoot four years ago.

"We expect to do well on the lakefront, we believe a lot of the undecided vote is breaking our way," Garcia said.

Alderman Roderick Sawyer voted at Saint Moses Catholic Church on the South Side.

Kam Buckner greeted commuters at the CTA Belmont station, and Ja'Mal Green visited restaurant patrons at Daley's in Woodlawn.

Wilson visited the Original Pancake House in Kenwood, hoping people make him the city's next mayor.

"People who are left behind who usually don't vote can't be polled and they are now going to make their voices heard care about their future and we are going to shock the world and win," Green said.

Voters said this was not an easy decision, as there are so many candidates for mayor.

"I mean anytime you have nine candidates, makes it a little more difficult because there are sometimes just one or two things that separate the candidates, so yeah, it was fairly difficult," voter Kevin Sweetland said.

Issues like public safety, equity and taxes are at the top the list for many at the ballot box.

There are also races for aldermen in all 50 wards.