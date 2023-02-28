Chicago mayoral election candidates vie for undecided voters in final push: LIVE

Outcome of Chicago mayoral election 2023 may not be known for days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters are going to the polls on Election Day Tuesday to narrow down the field of nine candidates in the race for mayor.

Nine men and women are vying to lead the city.

If no one candidate wins 50%, voters will return to the polls for a runoff on April 4.

Mayoral candidates are after those undecided voters Tuesday.

Ahead of Election Day, a record 244,000 early vote were cast. More than 1/3 of early voters were aged 65 and older.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 444,731 votes had been cast for 28.1% citywide turnout so far, with the largest percentage of Chicagoans who voted still being 65 and older.

Officials said turnout on Election Day has been sluggish compared to 2019, with about 8,000 fewer votes each hour.

Election officials said they're pleased with voter turnout so far.

Almost 18% of more than 1.5 million registered Chicago voters have already cast a ballot citywide.

With more than 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots that have not been returned, it could be a few days until the results of many races are known.

"That could potentially make a difference in some aldermanic, mayoral and other races. So it is very possible we wouldn't know by tonight who the top two candidates are," Marisel Hernandez said.

A new poll shows Paul Vallas on top, with nearly 27% support, followed by Brandon Johnson, Lori Lightfoot, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Willie Wilson.

"The city is clearly in crisis and people want a crisis manager who can come in and focus to get things done and avoid the rhetoric someone who can be inclusive," Vallas said.

"People all over the city of Chicago have been anticipating this day for a long time, turning the page on the old style of politics that have left families behind, and we are ready to usher in a better, stronger, safer Chicago," Johnson said.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson believes the city is ready for him to bring about change.

He voted Tuesday morning at a Chicago Housing Authority apartment building on the West Side with his wife.

Garcia understands how close the race really is. He voted early Tuesday on the North Side.

"That's why getting the vote out is so important. The other factor is how the board processes the vote-by-mail ballots. It could be that if things are really tight, and the votes that were cast the last two days aren't counted, that it could be a long week," he said.

He is hoping to make the runoff carrying the Latino vote and progressive voters who voted for Lightfoot four years ago.

"We expect to do well on the lakefront, we believe a lot of the undecided vote is breaking our way," Garcia said.

Incumbent Mayor Lightfoot is making several stops throughout the day, greeting voters, asking them to give her more time to finish what she's started.

"The most important thing to do is for people to vote, and then, if they vote in return, we're going to continue the work that we've been doing. I'm all over the city, but particularly on the West Side. We have deep investments, deep relationships and partnerships that we built. And I'm excited for those that continue," Lightfoot said.

A confident Vallas assumes he will be in the April runoff based on polls showing him in the lead; Lightfoot is trying to sell herself as the best candidate to beat him.

"I'm the only candidate that can beat Paul Vallas and stop his right wing takeover at City Hall so that message is really resonating with folks," she said.

But Johnson said his recent surge in the polls, showing him neck and neck with Lightfoot, shows his message is catching on with poor and middle class Chicagoans.

"It's a multi-generational, multicultural movement, people understand the type of leadership I brought as a teacher, organizer, Cook County commissioner," he said.

Alderman Roderick Sawyer voted at Saint Moses Catholic Church on the South Side.

Kam Buckner greeted commuters at the CTA Belmont station, and Ja'Mal Green visited restaurant patrons at Daley's in Woodlawn.

Wilson visited the Original Pancake House in Kenwood, hoping people make him the city's next mayor.

On Monday, Vallas said, "I think we're finishing strong. Our message about public safety, about city affordability, about quality schools is resonating."

State Representative Buckner tried to connect with voters at an L stop on the North Side, while several other candidates including Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson campaigned at restaurants on the South Side.

"People who are left behind who usually don't vote can't be polled and they are now going to make their voices heard care about their future and we are going to shock the world and win," Green said.

Voters said this was not an easy decision, as there are so many candidates for mayor.

"I mean anytime you have nine candidates, makes it a little more difficult because there are sometimes just one or two things that separate the candidates, so yeah, it was fairly difficult," voter Kevin Sweetland said.

Issues like public safety, equity and taxes are at the top the list for many at the ballot box.

"Taxes, property taxes, that's more important, anything besides the crime," voter Clarence Bowers said.

"I think, investment in our communities, inclusion of traditionally left out and forgotten about groups. It's going to be an incredibly important issue no matter who makes it to the runoff. I think once we get to that. That's what's gonna be the most important issue for me," voter Lamar Brown said.

Voter Laura Stukas said stopping the violence is paramount.

"I have lived downtown for 20 years. I'm a born and raised Chicagoan, and I don't like the way my city looks anymore. So things have to change," she said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson voted at the Super Site in the Loop Tuesday morning, saying education is his top issue.

"We vote today, and make a statement. Whoever is in the runoff has to deal with education. There's so much focus on crime, crime, crime, crime, crime, crime," Jackson said.

There are also races for aldermen in all 50 wards.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.