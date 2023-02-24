With four days until the Chicago mayoral election, leaders in the city's Latino community are coming together for a coordinated effort to get out the vote.

Chicago mayoral election: Latino communities push to get out the vote as turnout lags

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With four days until the Chicago mayoral election, leaders in the city's Latino community are coming together for a coordinated effort to get out the vote.

Early voting numbers show turnout in many Latino wards is historically low, so influential organizers are partnering to try to educate and energize voters.

Volunteers went door to door in Brighton Park as part of the effort to reach Latino voters across the city.

"We aim to knock on 10,000 doors, send 260,000 text messages with voting information and make about 130,000 phone calls," said Robert Valdez Jr., Midwest policy director for the Hispanic Federation.

Getting out the vote is critical for Latinos. While they make up an estimated 29% of Chicago's population, they represent only about 8% of registered voters in the city. There are an estimated 130,000 Latinos out of the 1,582,277 total registered voters in the city.

"Voters cannot afford to sit back; you have the power, we have the power. But we have to use it or lose it in this election," said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, CEO of Instituto del Progresso Latino.

And while this effort might seem to benefit Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, the only Latino in the mayor's race whose polling numbers have been dropping, the groups said they are non-partisan.

Political consultant Frank Calabrese, who has mapped out the early voter turnout, said while numbers are down in many Latino and Black wards, there is strong interest in other parts of the city.

"So as of the end of today, you're going to have about a third of the projective vote that's already in and the vote is strongest in the 19th Ward , which is Beverly and Mount Greenwood, it's also strong on the northwest side near O'Hare Airport," he said.

Those areas, which traditionally have high turnout, are considered Paul Vallas strongholds.

But many political observers believe where this election will be decided is by voters along the lakefront, where Lori Lightfoot, Garcia, Brandon Johnson and Vallas are all competing for votes.