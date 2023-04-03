Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson make last-minute push for votes on eve of Election Day

Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas are courting last-minute voters on the eve of Election Day in the Chicago mayoral race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the eve of Election Day in the Chicago mayoral race, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas spent the weekend trying to court last minute voters.

Last night Johnson at a mega church on the south side during Palm Sunday greeting parishioners.

But he was on the defensive over comments made during a March 18 mayoral forum, quoted in the Guardian newspaper where he characterized the race as between Black labor and white wealth.

"I said I read a book, 'Black Labor, White Wealth,'" Johnson said. "Look, I know that there is a lot of interest in this city to see it divided. We're not dividing this city. We're bringing the city together."

"The only one who has formed any racial division is Brandon Johnson and that comment is just the latest comment to do that," Vallas said. "Race should not be a factor in this race and it only serves to divide our city. I am here to unite our city."

Meanwhile, Vallas was joined by former Secretary of State Jesse White.

Vallas visited the same church during a later service, hoping to boost support among African-American voters.

Meanwhile elections officials are encouraging people to vote as soon as possible.

That's because since severe weather is expected Tuesday afternoon on Election Day. There are early voting sites open in all 50 wards.

The Chicago Board of Elections says more than 154,000 early ballots have been cast in person and 95,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned, with many more are outstanding. That's a total of nearly 250,000 votes already cast in the runoff election.