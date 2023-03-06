Congressman Danny Davis endorses Brandon Johnson in Chicago mayoral race

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis endorsed Brandon Johnson ahead of his Chicago runoff election against Paul Vallas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's mayoral runoff election is four weeks from Tuesday.

After campaigning hundreds of miles apart on Sunday, one of the candidates picked up an endorsement from a congressman on Monday morning.

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson hoping to tap into the standing and popularity of Illinois U.S. Rep. Danny Davis to help him win the votes he will need to beat Paul Vallas in the runoff election.

Davis, who supported Mayor Lori Lightfoot during the primary election, now switching his allegiance in the runoff to help get his fellow West Side resident Johnson elected as the next mayor.

"Brandon Johnson has the talent, the skill the ability to move around him all of the experts that he will need in every area," Davis said.

