Measles case confirmed in Will County, health officials say

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A person has tested positive for measles in Will County, health officials said Monday.

The Will County Health Department said it is working to notify people that may have been exposed to measles.

The department said it is also working with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Officials said the Will County case is related to the Chicago measles cases, where at least 17 cases have been reported.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles," said Muneeza Azher, Will County's Communicable Disease Program Manager. "If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If you are unsure whether you've been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child's pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines."

Measles signs and symptoms generally appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials said. Common symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, red or watery eyes and tiny white spots that appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek.