Chicago migrants will have 60-day limit to shelter stays, Mayor Johnson announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a new 60-day limit for shelter stays for migrants, similar to a rule in New York, in hopes of assuaging some public anxiety.

"We are addressing the anxiety and fear that people have, whether you are a taxpayer or whether you are someone who is seeking asylum in the city of Chicago," Johnson said.

Chicago, Illinois and the federal government recently launched a pilot program allowing some migrants to apply for work permits.

"Here's what this this 60 day, tiered approach does," Johnson said. "It puts some onus on all levels of government to help move with some expedition to get people to work."

Johnson was short on details about what would happen after those 60 days, but sources tell ABC7 migrants could be allowed to stay longer if they are taking steps to find housing and work.

The city is also establishing an entry point and landing zone for migrants, and the mayor said bus companies will be cited and fined for dropping off in unauthorized areas.

And to residents who have accused the mayor of putting migrants ahead of them, Johnson made a pledge.

"A promise to never sacrifice the needs of Chicagoans in support of those who wish to become Chicagoans. Chicago, I heard you, and I hear you," he said.

"The message has been sent to him loud and clear from all sides that he needs to solve this problem for Chicago, and Chicagoans comes first," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

Thursday Governor JB Pritzker will unveil and updated plan to deal with the migrant crisis statewide.