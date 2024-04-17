City Council set to vote on Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70M for migrant care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City Council will vote just after 10 a.m. on whether or not to allocate an additional $70 million to help provide for new arrivals in the city.

The mayor wants to take the $70 million out of a surplus fund to care for the new arrivals.

The Johnson administration also said it does not plan to ask for more migrant funding this year.

On Monday, the City Council Budget Committee voted 20 to 8 in favor of using the $70 million for new arrivals.

Though the number of new arrivals coming to Chicago has slowed, the city said it wants to be prepared for any sudden influxes from the Southern Border.

According to the mayor's office, the city has spent nearly 300 million to care for migrants since August 2022.