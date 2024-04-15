Committee approves Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70M for migrant care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's request for $70 million to help fund care for migrants in Chicago made it over a big hurdle Monday, passing the budget committee vote.

The committee voted 20-8 to allow the money to be taken from a surplus fund. It now advances to a full city council vote on Wednesday.

But while it passed, it was not without significant debate.

"When we don't have money for after school programs. We don't have money to help our kids get off the street. But yet, we would just blow money left and right. That's a fundamental problem," said 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale.

"The great news actually is in our city, that we're doing all of that work and voting to expand that work. At the same time that we're voting to support those in need," said 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata.

The mayor wants to take $70 million out of a surplus fund to care for the new arrivals. His budget director told members of the council budget committee they don't anticipate asking for any additional migrants in 2024, but there were still concerns.

"We are not taking care of our own. We have all but forgotten the residents on the West Side and South Side," said Ald. Chris Taliaferro.

There is much at stake, with the county and state already committing to fund their portion of migrant care.

"This kind of partnership is the right way to go for the taxpayers. It's the right way to go for doing what's right for the new arrivals in Chicago," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The committee meeting came after a series of briefings last week with council members. Organizations serving on the ground level are crossing their fingers over funding.

"It's super critical, because this mission would cease to exist if there wasn't a financial support," said Andre Gordillo of New Life Centers.