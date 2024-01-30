City Council committee to meet on conditions of Chicago migrant shelters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A City Council committee will meet Tuesday morning to discuss conditions at migrant shelters across the city.

The meeting comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson has extended the deadline once again for evicting Chicago migrants from city-run shelters.

The mayor said Monday that asylum-seekers won't have to start finding new places to stay until mid-March at the earliest. That's when a new 60-day policy kicks in.

The city said of the nearly two thousand people were set for eviction February 1, but only a fraction of them were in the process of finding housing.

"Look, I've always said that this is an evolving crisis. The ability of my administration to be nimble and flexible, I've demonstrated that," Johnson said.

The committee meeting on shelter conditions will get underway at 9 a.m.

