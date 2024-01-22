Chicago migrants: Brandon Johnson to discuss crisis in special meeting with 25 suburban mayors

As the Chicago migrant crisis continues, Mayor Brandon Johnson is set to meet with 25 suburban mayors on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has requested a special meeting with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus.

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus is made up of 25 mayors from surrounding suburbs all grappling with the growing migrant crisis.

The meeting is set for Monday afternoon, and the mayors will discuss the current state of the area's new arrival mission and coordination effort.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso will be in that special meeting at 4 p.m., and he spoke with ABC7 on Monday morning.

"I think all mayors want to be sure that their residents are safe and the migrants are safe, and that we have an understanding of how the process is going to work when migrants come," Grasso said.

Meanwhile, a nonprofit group in New York City called EVLovesNYC has been feeding new arrivals there.

The founder warned Chicago to expect chaos when city-run shelter stay limits take effect on Feb. 1. Stay limits have already gone into effect in New York City.

The group said city policies like these have been very problematic, and while New York City has a larger asylum-seeker population than Chicago, they still expect a bigger crisis when the city starts evicting migrants from shelters.

"That's when you're gonna see children with nowhere to go. That's when you're gonna see adults with their whole life in a black backpack on their sleeping in a park corner. These are the scenes we are seeing every day," said Mummad Mahmoud with EVLovesNYC.

Many migrant children in shelters are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools, and shelter eviction could mean those children might have to be transferred.