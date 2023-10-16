Delegation of Chicago leaders heading to southern border this week without Mayor Brandon Johnson

Mayor Brandon Johnson will not be going on the trip, his office says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delegation of local leaders will head to the southern border this week without Mayor Brandon Johnson, his office said on Monday.

Johnson's administration is coordinating a small delegation of city, state, faith and philanthropic leaders, led by Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights Beatriz Ponce de Leon, to visit the southern border this week beginning Tuesday.

The mayor, along with senior aides and key operations personnel, will stay in Chicago to "address the immediate urgency of adding shelter space to house thousands of new arrivals," his office said.

The delegation will travel to El Paso, San Antonio, McAllen and Brownsville, which, Johnson's office said, comprise the primary points of departure for migrants traveling from Texas to Chicago by bus and plane.

Johnson's office said the purpose of the trip is to review operations at federal processing centers and municipal and NGO-led transit sites, and speak with local stakeholders about ways to alleviate the financial and operations challenges in Chicago and at the border.

The delegation will seek to establish better lines of communication and collect migrant data to expedite work authorization processing, the mayor's office said. The delegation will also share information about extreme housing and weather conditions that asylum-seekers face.

The delegation will brief the mayor and other leaders when they return to Chicago, Johnson's office said. There will be a follow-up trip.