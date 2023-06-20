About 300 migrants to be moved from CPD stations to Gage Park Chicago Park District field house

About 300 Chicago migrants will be moved from CPD stations to a Gage Park Chicago Park District field house, Ald. Ray Lopez said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is getting ready to move migrants into a Chicago Park District field house.

About 300 men are expected to be housed in Gage Park.

On Tuesday night, there's a meeting for neighbors to learn more about it.

That meeting will be held at St. Clare De Montefalco Church Tuesday night.

Ald. Raymond Lopez said he plans to provide residents with more details of the city's plan to move migrants to a field house in Gage Park, which will become a respite center.

"The goal of this was to ensure that we have somewhere we could process these individuals when they arrived here. That has been part of the short-term strategy that has been missing from the very beginning," Lopez said.

Ald. Lopez said, by July 1, the center will temporarily house up to 300 single men, who are currently sleeping in area police stations.

"Regardless of what people's politics are on migration or asylum, this is not how Chicago treats people in a humane, faithful manner," he said. "The single men are where we have the most need. They are the ones who are in the police districts, and that's where we're going to process first and foremost and keep the ball rolling from there."

Lopez said summer camps at the field house have been suspended to accommodate the migrants, and families are being redirected to another location four blocks away.

"The Gage Park field house is one of the largest field houses in the city of Chicago. It's over 100 years old. It has separated areas for men and women, shower areas, a dining hall in the basement and other amenities that just simply just don't exist in other locations," he said.

Lopez said he volunteered his local field house, so the center would be safe, healthy and temporary for migrants before they move into more permanent housing.

"If we keep getting 50, 60, 100 individuals by the week, a shelter that we open today, that house is 300, will quickly become full, and will be inundated again. So we need all of Chicago to step up," he said.

Ald. Lopez said the Gage Park field house will be open to migrants possibly through the end of the year. But, he said, as long as there's a need, they will remain open.

The public meeting at the church begins at 6 p.m.