Gov. JB Pritzker responds to criticism for pausing health care program for low-income immigrants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is responding to accusations his administration is failing to protect immigrants lacking permanent legal status across Illinois.

Last week, there was a rally in Daley Plaza in Chicago, slamming the governor for putting a pause on a health care program for low-income residents lacking permanent legal status.

The governor explained his decision Monday.

With thousands of low-income residents lacking permanent legal status in Chicago, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, said a relatively new state program to provide free health care for immigrants 42 years old and above was a game changer for her district.

"I represent what is probably one of the most Latino, immigrant-heavy districts in Illinois, and the program is saving lives," Villanueva said.

But, Pritzker said the program is costing the state too much money, and must be scaled back.

Beginning July 1, the program is no longer available to low-income residents lacking permanent legal status between the ages of 42 and 64. The state will cap the number of seniors who can enroll, and everyone currently enrolled will have to pay co-pays for hospital visits.

"We need to make sure we are living within our fiscal limits in the state of Illinois. That is something that wasn't done for a lot of years," Pritzker said.

Temporarily scaling the program back has outraged some of Pritzker's biggest supporters -- progressive Latino lawmakers.

Many attended a rally last Friday, urging the governor to change his mind, something he is not likely to do unless the General Assembly can figure out a way to fund the program.

On Monday, Pritzker reminded state lawmakers the program is getting more money than he originally proposed.

"The General Assembly provided $550 million for this program for FY24. That is about $300 million (more) than we had originally proposed in our budget," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said 63,000 immigrants will continue to be covered, but those who are not will lose access to preventative care.

Sen. Villanueva and other members of the Legislative Latino Caucus argue it will cost the state more by shifting care from doctor's offices to emergency rooms.

"They are taxpayers who are paying into our tax system who are actually driving revenue to the state of Illinois; they deserve us to have their backs," Villanueva said.

Latino lawmakers and advocates said they are not giving up. They will continue to try to push Gov. Pritzker into changing his mind to expand the program.