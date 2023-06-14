Chicago's hotel industry throws support behind bill that would fast-track work permits for migrants

The hotel industry is throwing its support behind a bill that would fast-track work permits for Chicago migrants.

Right now, they have to be in Chicago for months before they can even apply for a permit. Hotels are desperate for workers, and many migrants in the city are eager to get to work.

Shuttered hotels, city colleges and police stations all have become shelters for the over 10,000 migrants who have arrived in Chicago since last August.

"There is not enough money left in government to help month after month for the thousands of people coming to our cities," said Netza Roldán with the Binational Institute of Human Development.

Roldán's nonprofit has been helping the migrants. He said the solution is putting migrants to work as soon as possible.

"They want to work. They are desperate to work," Roldán said.

But, federal law prohibits the migrants from working, and employers from hiring them, until the asylum-seekers are approved for a work permit. The process takes months. The first step is submitting an application for asylum.

"Folks in that situation have to wait 180 days, and then they can apply for a work permit. In the meantime, they have to fend for themselves for the six months or so," said Fred Tsao with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Illinois' hotel industry supports legislation co-sponsored by Chicago Congressmen Mike Quigley and Chuy Garcia to speed the work permit process up for asylum seekers from six months to 30 days

"Especially to fill some of these much needed roles that are open in hotels, restaurants and other areas of hospitality," said Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Michael Jacobson.

According to Jacobson, there are at least 1,500 open positions at Chicago hotels and more openings throughout the state. Many of the migrants are already being housed at hotels.

"They don't have to get there on a bus or train. They're at work already, so, our hope is that Congress realizes that this makes sense, and that we can get across the finish line," Jacobson said.

Immigration experts fear if the process to grant work permits is not expedited, there will be dire consequences involving migrants, such as abuse or violence.