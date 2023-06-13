Chicago migrants expected to move to Daley College following postponements

Chicago migrants living in the Rogers Park YMCA are expected to move to Daley College Tuesday following several delays.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Migrants housed at the Rogers Park YMCA are set to move into Daley College Tuesday after two delays.

The busses are expected to arrive around noon. That's when they'll move migrants who are being housed at the Rogers Park YMCA into Daley College.

The move comes after two delays. Two weeks ago, the City Council approved $51 million to help care for migrants.

Officials said during the past week, about 25 percent of the asylum seekers at police stations have been moved to shelters. But some community volunteers said the city is moving too slowly.

"People have been moved, but not as quickly as I think they should have been moved," volunteer Samantha Oulavong said. "The reason why is because some of the women have been here more than 20 plus days.

Meanwhile the Biden administration is sending Illinois more than $29 million to help the migrant crisis here.

More than $10 million of that will go to the city of Chicago and the rest will go to state-run programs.