Chicago Migrants: 2 more West Loop shelters open on Wednesday and Friday

Two West Loop locations have been earmarked as shelters for migrants. Alderman Walter Burnett says they're in high-tourist areas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two West Loop locations have been earmarked as shelters for migrants.

The two sites at 939 West Lake Street, which opened Wednesday, and 30 North Racine, which is set to open Friday, are in Alderman Walter Burnett's ward. He said he found out about the city's plans Monday, and is concerned because the influx of migrants would be housed in high-tourist areas.

"We have been fortunate thus far that the community has been welcoming. But we're starting to get a lot," the 27th Ward alderman said.

Burnett said landlords who have a surplus of space contact the city, offering it up as a shelter.

"I think some of these commercial spaces have empty spaces that they haven't been able to rent because of the economy and they figure they'll get some money from the government," Burnett said.

Meanwhile, word is spreading through the community.

"I personally don't have an issue with it. I'm concerned about the security of the families who are coming in," said West Loop resident Miguel Millett.

And one business owner is also pitching in to welcome the migrants. Yung Kwon owns West Loop Cleaners and plans to donate coats and blankets that have not been claimed by their owners.

"The weather is getting cold so i feel they might be needing some warm clothes or a blanket," he said.

Kwon said he wants to pay forward the kindness he was shown when he moved to Chicago 20 years ago.

"I really appreciate my neighbors. They helped my business. They have been welcoming to this country," he said.

Ald. Burnett and other city officials are hosting a community at Plumbers Hall to discuss the arrival and sheltering of migrants at the West Loop locations at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They'll share a presentation and answer questions from residents.