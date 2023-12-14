Chicago migrants bus impounded by city for first time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago impounded a migrant bus for the first time Wednesday night.

The city council passed a measure today to start impounding buses that don't obtain a permit from the Chicago Department of Transportation and don't drop off migrants at the designated landing zones.

After that vote, Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke about the need for the ordinance to make sure new arrivals are brought to an area where city employees are prepared and ready to assist them.

The mayor's office said multiple buses could be impounded Wednesday night.