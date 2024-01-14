Gov. JB Pritzker blasts Texas governor for primarily sending migrants to Democratic cities, states

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called out the Biden administration and Congress on Sunday, seeking more help to address the ongoing migrant crisis.

While speaking on ABC's "This Week," Pritzker also blasted the governor of Texas for primarily sending migrants to Democratic cities and states.

"Cities out here that are the target of this political game that Governor Abbott is playing are suffering. And here in Illinois, it's minus 29 degrees outside with the wind chill. We have migrants that arrived from Texas virtually every day, hundreds, and we don't have places to put them."

Mayors from across the Chicago area will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to support new arrivals.