Young Venezuelan migrant volunteers at St. Edmund Parish, helps other asylum-seekers

A young Venezuelan migrant is volunteering at St. Edmund Parish in Oak Park, IL to help other asylum-seekers.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Park has one of the largest suburban Chicago migrant populations.

ABC7 met a young Venezuelan migrant there named Kelvin Garcia. Kelvin helps other migrants as a volunteer at St. Edmund Parish.

After spending two months living in a police station, Kelvin moved into the Carleton Hotel with his sister and mother.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Kelvin helps collect donations, distribute clothes and organize events at St. Edmund Parish.

He enjoys helping out and being able to learn English from the volunteers around him.

"People are very, very kind to us. We eat three times a day, which is difficult in Venezuela," Kelvin said.

This is the story of his life in America and how he gives back to his community.