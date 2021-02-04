South Side Chicago aldermen call for action after residents complain for weeks of missing mail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago aldermen will call for action Thursday after receiving complaints from residents about not getting their mail.
Residents have said it's a big problem in at least two South Side neighborhoods.
They said they haven't received their mail in weeks.
Dozens of people have said they've even waited for their mail for hours at the post office at 83rd Street and Ashland Avenue.
Residents claim it's been weeks since they've received their mail delivered to their homes. So they waited in line to get their mail themselves and attempted to get some answers.
"The mail hasn't came in two weeks, so you had to come up here and pick it up, and it looked like one person working," resident Anthony Flowers said. "It makes you feel like the mail service management doesn't care."
Three Chicago Alderman that cover South Side wards, Stephanie Coleman, David Moore and Ray Lopez, are holding a press conference to talk about the mail issues. It will take place later Thursday morning at the post office at 63rd Street and Ashland.
For its part, The U.S. Postal Service said it's looking into the issue.
