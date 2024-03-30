3 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in South Shore within 2 weeks: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint in the South Shore neighborhood within two weeks, Chicago police said.

The latest robbery happened Saturday in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue. Further details about that robbery were not immediately available.

Police said another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint at East 79th Street and South Jeffery Boulevard on Friday afternoon. At least one suspect approached the victim and took their belongings.

The carrier targeted on Friday was not hurt. So far, no one is in custody.

A third robbery happened on March 17 in the 8000 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8273.

