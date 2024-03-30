WATCH LIVE

3 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in South Shore within 2 weeks: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 30, 2024 11:20PM
An armed robbery suspect targeted a USPS mail carrier at East 79th Street and South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint in the South Shore neighborhood within two weeks, Chicago police said.

The latest robbery happened Saturday in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue. Further details about that robbery were not immediately available.

Police said another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint at East 79th Street and South Jeffery Boulevard on Friday afternoon. At least one suspect approached the victim and took their belongings.

The carrier targeted on Friday was not hurt. So far, no one is in custody.

A third robbery happened on March 17 in the 8000 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8273.

