Charles Hobson, 86, was shot and killed during a carjacking last September.

CPMF to recognize police officers who responded to 86-year-old's homicide in Auburn Gresham

In September 2023, Charles Hobson Sr. was killed in an Auburn Gresham shooting by thieves who stole his truck near 81st and Throop, witnesses said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dozen Chicago police officers will be honored with Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Officer of the Month award.

CPMF will honor officers during a ceremony on Thursday at the Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union.

Recipients will include officers who responded and investigated the September shooting death of Charles Hobson, 86, of Auburn Gresham.

The 86-year-old was shot and killed during a carjacking on Sept. 23 in the 8100-block of South Throop Street on the South Side.

Loved ones said the deadly shooting happened right outside of Hobson's home.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and possessing a stolen vehicle, CPD said.