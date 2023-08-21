Motorcyclist killed in Garfield Ridge crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:58 p.m. in the 5300-block of West 55th Street, police said.

Police said a 36-year-old man was traveling westbound on 55th Street on a motorcycle when he struck the driver side of a black SUV also heading southbound on Lockwood Avenue.

The motorcyclist was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.