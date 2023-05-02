CPS students compete in NASCAR-themed challenge at Field Museum STEM Fest

Teams of Chicago Public Schools students, grades K through 12, competed in a NASCAR-themed academic challenge at the Field Museum Tuesday.

CPS and NACAR partnered to get students thinking about the science behind the sport of car racing. First, they organized a contest a few weeks ago for students to design the best helmet. Then they hosted top teams from that competition at Tuesday's STEM Fest, where the engineers of tomorrow refined their designs.

"This is more like mechanical type of STEM, I'm more into computers so this just expands my knowledge of the field," said Patricia Richards, student at Sarah Goode STEM Academy.

NASCAR provided the funding, supplies and access to personnel like race car driver Daniel Suarez.

"So many people so smart that come from STEM, from science, mathematics, engineering, who are working with us and make our race car go fast," Suarez said.

Part of NASCAR's long-term investment in Chicago is working with CPS to develop STEM curriculum for eighth graders that will be introduced in middle schools in the fall.

"It's a really important for us to be a good community partner and this partnership with CPS just touches all of that," said Julia Giese, president of Chicago Street Race.

The winning team gets tickets to NASCAR's first-ever street race around Grant Park in July, and what NASCAR hopes is an appreciation for a sport with a lot of moving parts.