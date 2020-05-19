Lakeview hit-and-run: Grubhub driver charged with aggravated battery for allegedly hitting restaurant owner's daughter with car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old food delivery driver has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly hitting a restaurant owner's daughter and then fleeing the scene.
Aamir Mohammed is charged with one count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, one count aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of failure to report an accident causing injury, all felonies; and one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of driving without a license, both misdemeanors.
Cell phone video from Friday night shows the moments before the accused delivery driver for Grubhub ran over a worker of a Lakeview East restaurant before driving off.
"I was so scared," the victim's mother Angenita Tanner said. "I have never seen anything like this. It was just something crazy out of TV. It was just surreal. I thought he was going to kill my baby."
Tanner is the owner of Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken at 3343 N. Broadway on Chicago's North Side. The victim in this hit-and-run was her 24-year-old daughter, Bijan Early, who helps out on the weekends.
A witness gave her this video capturing the driver hitting Early, who Tanner said broke multiple bones and was in intensive care over the weekend.
Police said she sustained injuries to both of her shoulders, her pelvis, her arms and her head.
Tanner said the driver became angry after she told him to wait outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My social distancing rule is one customer at time," she said. "He told me no. He stood against the door and he said 'I am not leaving.' I said, 'Well, sir, this is for your health as well as ours to protect yourself.' He said 'I don't want to.'"
Tanner said he then kicked their door and left the restaurant. That's when she and her daughter went outside to get his license plate number for police and Grubhub.
"We were standing in front of his car so I said, 'why did you do that?' He said, 'I didn't do anything,'" Tanner recalled.
Soon after exchanging words again, he threatened to run her daughter over if she didn't move.
A short time later he followed through on the threat and drove off.
"We are shocked and appalled by these reports, and our hearts go out to the person injured and her family," a Grubhub spokeswoman said. "We have revoked this driver's access to our platform and terminated his contract with us. We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department and have reached out to provide them with information about this driver."
The spokeswoman also said Grubhub does extensive motor vehicle and criminal background checks, and continuously runs checks while any driver is contracted with them. This driver cleared all background checks, and he had no prior reports of misconduct, according to Grubhub.
Mohammed is due in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.
Lakeview hit-and-run: Grubhub driver charged with aggravated battery for allegedly hitting restaurant owner's daughter with car
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News