4 seriously injured, including child, when Metra Electric train strikes car in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people including a child, were seriously injured when a Metra train struck a vehicle Tuesday night in South Shore.According to a Metra spokesperson, around 9:15 p.m. outbound Metra Electric train 345 hit a vehicle in the 7100-block of South Merrill Avenue.A witness at the scene, Brandon Pendleton, said the car was "trying to beat the train" as it turned onto Merrill Avenue.The train struck the car and pushed it halfway down the block."I went back with a couple of guys to get the baby out because the car seat was actually lodged in the back of the car and all three of us had to pry it out," Pendleton said.Pendleton and others helped to remove four people from the car. One of the four who was injured was child who appeared to be three or four years old, Pendleton saidA spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said a child was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition.All four people went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire officials said. Three were in serious-to-critical condition, and another was in fair-to-serious condition.Chicago police said the Metra Police Department is handling the investigation.No further details have been released at this time.