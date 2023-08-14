'I'm still dancing, still walking, and as you can see, I'm still talking,'

Real-life 'Rosie the Riveter' celebrates 103rd birthday in Chatham with parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The dancing never stops for Chicago's real-life "Rosie the Riveter."

Estelle Long celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend.

Long lives in Chatham and worked on cargo planes at a Chicago plant during World War II.

Her family and friends gathered on Sunday for a party and a parade to help Long celebrate.

"I have no complaints whatsoever," Long said. "I'm still dancing, still walking, and as you can see, I'm still talking."

Long's husband and several of her children and grandchildren, also served in the U.S. military.