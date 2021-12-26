nonprofit

Chicago nonprofit announces holiday campaign to help Illinois students

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back 2 School Illinois (B2SI) is a Chicago-based nonprofit and the largest free school supplies program in the state, helping tens of thousands of under-served children get the supplies they need to increase their self-esteem and better perform academically while also lessening the financial burden felt by their families.

Each year there are approximately 1.2 million students in Illinois living in low-income households. This year, that number is likely even higher due to COVID-19 and the economic downturn.

Its "Make a World of Difference" holiday campaign runs through Friday, and hopes to raise funds to support the nonprofit's ongoing work to provide educational opportunities for underserved Illinois children. The holiday campaign's goal is to raise the funds necessary to distribute 5,000 Back 2 School kits to 5,000 Illinois children and their families this holiday season.

A little donation to Back 2 School Illinois' holiday campaign can make a big difference:

- $19: Provides school supply kit to one Illinois student for the new year

- $38: Provides school supply kits to two Illinois students for the new year

- $95: Provides school supply kits to five Illinois students for the new year

- $190: Provides school supply kits to 10 Illinois students for the new year

- $380: Provides school supply kits to 20 Illinois students for the new year

- $950: Provides school supply kits to 50 Illinois students for the new year
