Chicago nurse that spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shares thoughts about phone call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talisa Hardin, a registered nurse from Chatham, received a phone call from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thanksgiving.

"I'm holding it in my hand and all of the sudden her picture, her face pops up on my screen and I said (gasp)," Hardin said.

"And I know it's personal for you. And I know it requires mental and emotional and physical and spiritual energy. And power that you give to it, so thank you," Harris told Hardin.

"To say, you know, we see what you do and we appreciate it was, you know, just one of the things that for the rest of my life I'll remember, Hardin said.

Hardin works at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she has been helping treat COVID-19 patients.

Vice President-elect Harris spoke about Hardin Tuesday when talking about frontline workers.

"Talisa said we wouldn't send our soldiers to battle without the gear they need. And we shouldn't then, send our doctors and our nurses to fight this pandemic without the gear they need," Harris said.

"It gives validation to what we're feeling," Hardin said.

Hardin's family has also been dealing with COVID-19. She said her mother and uncle are battling the virus.
