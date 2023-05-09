FAA rejects O'Hare Airport runway rotation plan to reduce noise proposed by neighboring towns

The Federal Aviation Administration rejected a plan for Chicago O'Hare International Airport to reduce noise at night by rotating runways.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration rejected a plan for Chicago O'Hare International Airport to reduce noise at night by rotating runways.

Oscar Madrigal has lived at his home in Bensenville for more than 20 years, but said he has never gotten used to the sound airplanes flying just over head every few minutes.

"Sometimes we are a little scared, especially when the babies are outside," he said.

Village leaders, along with officials from numerous other surrounding towns, have been working on a plan for more than seven years to reduce the noise at night by rotating flights to different runways.

"Every community gets the benefit of the airport. I think we all should share in the noise from it," said Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn.

But the FAA, apparently concerned about safety, rejected the proposal because of unspecified concerns about the safety of rotating runways.

Bensenville Village Manager Evan K. Summers said the FAA even took part in the group's meetings, but never suggested changes.

"I'm frustrated. I'm disheartened. It really feels like the man behind the curtain, like some Wizard of Oz situation," he said.

A previous rotating runway noise reduction plan, called "Fly Quiet," was in place for six months from November 2019 until May 2020.

The Chicago Department of Aviation issued a statement saying in part that "They remain dedicated to continuing this work, and CDA leadership is eager to collaborate with our federal partners and the ONCC as a part of this ongoing review process."

"No one cares about safety more than the communities around the airport. We want those aircraft to land safely," Summers said.

Members of the O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission said they plan to submit another proposal to the FAA, but they have no idea when the FAA will decide. In the meantime, the noise continues.