Chicago overnight winter parking ban takes effect

Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban is now in effect, with drivers on main arterial streets from 3 -7 a.m. having to pay tickets.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's winter overnight parking ban went into effect Thursday morning.

If there are signs that say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., that means the ban is in effect on that street, even if there's no snow on the ground.

The ban will go into effect on 107 miles of streets. Violators will be fined and towed, with a minimum of a $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25.

The ban runs through April 1.

Vehicles that violate the ban will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).

"The City implements the overnight parking ban each winter to help keep Chicagoans safe during winter storms, and to provide access to emergency vehicles, public transportation and other travelers," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We ask residents to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed when it snows."

A map of affected streets is available at chicagoshovels.org. Motorists looking to find out if their car was towed can also visit the site or call 311.