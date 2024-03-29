WATCH LIVE

Chicago street sweeping season begins soon | How to track sweepers in real time

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 7:27PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's street sweeping season is back on Monday.

Drivers will want to be on the lookout for bright orange signs to avid getting a ticket.

Crews will sweep up trash and debris all across the city between April 1 and mid-November.

Some streets have permanently-posted signs notifying motorists of no-park zones.

Chicagoans can track street sweepers in real time, using the city's "Sweeper Tracker" online tool.

The entire 2024 street sweeping schedule and map can be found on the Department of Street and Sanitation website.

