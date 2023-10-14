Chicago protest today: Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators march through downtown

Thousands of demonstrators marched up Michigan Avenue after a Chicago rally in support of Palestine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a very large turnout on Saturday.

Chicago police estimated the crowd to be around 2,000 people or more. At times, the gathering certainly felt larger than that.

Demonstrators from the Chicago area and beyond marched up Michigan Avenue on Saturday afternoon. A sea of people took their message to the streets.

Those protesters urged the public to take a broader look at Israel-Palestine relations and the decades of conflict preceding this past week. They say Israel must be held to account for killing civilians as it retaliates against Hamas' attacks.

"Entire families have been wiped out. Dozens of bodies under the rubble, turning Gaza from an open-air prison to an open-air morgue," said Tarek Khalil with American Muslims for Palestine.

"They have the nerve to call the murderer of our children justified collateral damage," said Nick Sous with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

Those demonstrators held a rally before the march at Michigan and Ida B. Wells, calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel and asking the international community for help in deescalating what is now an all-out war.

Other gatherings are planned in support of Israel, including one in Evanston on Saturday evening, calling for the return of hostages being are being held by Hamas.

