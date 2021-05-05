CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is bringing back Chicago Moves Day.
More than 10 health and fitness providers along with the Park District will offer a series of free, virtual workouts starting at 11 a.m.
"We are proud to bring back Chicago Moves Day and to motivate Chicagoans of all ages to get out and get moving," said Chicago Park District & CEO Michael P. Kelly. "The Park District is in the business of fostering opportunities for residents of Chicago to take steps towards improving their physical health and making wellness a priority and a habit."
The series will launch on Instagram at @we_move_chicago.
The event will feature free workout demonstrations, including yoga, pilates and virtual tennis.
For more information on Chicago Moves Day, visit the Park District's website.
Chicago Park District holding free fitness demos for Chicago Moves Day
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News