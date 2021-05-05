Community & Events

Chicago Park District holding free fitness demos for Chicago Moves Day

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Park District holding free fitness demos for Chicago Moves Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is bringing back Chicago Moves Day.

More than 10 health and fitness providers along with the Park District will offer a series of free, virtual workouts starting at 11 a.m.

"We are proud to bring back Chicago Moves Day and to motivate Chicagoans of all ages to get out and get moving," said Chicago Park District & CEO Michael P. Kelly. "The Park District is in the business of fostering opportunities for residents of Chicago to take steps towards improving their physical health and making wellness a priority and a habit."

The series will launch on Instagram at @we_move_chicago.

The event will feature free workout demonstrations, including yoga, pilates and virtual tennis.

For more information on Chicago Moves Day, visit the Park District's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopexerciseworkoutchicago park district
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News