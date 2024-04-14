Online registration for Chicago Park District summer programs open this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather starts to warm up ever so slightly, the Chicago Park District will open online registration for the summer programs.

This year, the day camp sessions for kids ages 6 to 12 will start June 24 and end August 2.

Other summer programs will run from June 10 to August 25.

Online registration for programs at parks west of California Avenue opens on Monday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, online registration for parks east of California Avenue begins on Tuesday, April 16 at 9 a.m.

In-person registration will take place on Saturday and Monday, April 22, depends on the park's location, to see the full list, click here.

Summer programming will be restored at parks that served as migrant shelters

All camps range in cost, however the park district offers financial assistance for those that cannot pay the full price.

No child will be turned away for inability to pay, the district assured. To learn about the financial aid options, click here.

Registration also open for programs for teens, adults and seniors. Classes include leadership courses, boxing, music and swimming.

To enroll and search through the list of activities for all ages, click here.

