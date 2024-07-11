WATCH LIVE

Chicago Park District approves 5 more years of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 2:23AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Sueños Music Festival will be returning to Chicago.

The Chicago Park District board of commissioners approved a new five-year deal with organizers during a regular meeting on Wednesday.

The Latin music event will be held in Grant Park through at least 2029 after the new agreement was approved.

This year's event had one of the largest attendance numbers the festival has seen.

