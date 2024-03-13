Suburban man recovered from brutal attack with support from platform tennis community

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- As the Chicago Platform Tennis League holds its tournament finals, one Glenview man said it was support from the sport's community that helped him recover from a brutal attack.

"It's really amazing how everyone comes together. We all know each other. It's a small community," said Mike Morrison.

Players who are part of this tight-knit community have known each other for decades, but Morrison's name is a standout. He is a former tennis pro turned platform tennis business owner is helping to give back as one of the league sponsors.

"It's always really nice to give back, we're very appreciative," he said. "We're really appreciative to be part of this whole program that's going on here tonight."

Morrison's connection to Chicago's racket sports league goes deeper than just being a competitor.

The founder of Midnight Paddle Tennis said he's here today thanks to the players on these courts.

Seven years ago, he suffered damage to his skull, including a frontal lobe hematoma, after someone attacked him while on his way home from hanging with friends in Chicago.

"I was just about to get on my bicycle and ride home and it came from behind," he recalled. "My skull was fractured in the back and I got a scar here and everything was kind of beaten up."

It was a long recovery for the former star collegiate and Deerfield High School player, one made possible through the tennis community he grew up in.

"He is without a doubt one of the toughest people that I've ever met and known," said Jason Love, friend and former competitor. "When you're a good person who is part of the community who has such a respected reputation, everyone is going to step up and do the right thing and be there for each other."

Following his miraculous recovery, Mike now donating to charities through his company and giving back to the sport that raised and uplifted him.

"I really emphasized with him to be aggressive and he's always been that kind of a kid," said his father Chuck Morrison. "I'm really proud of what he's done with all of this and he's always donating."

"I just feel super, extra fortunate to have all these friends and family still supporting me throughout all the times, ups and downs," Morrison said. "We all go through ups and downs and I've been there and it feels really good to be on the up."