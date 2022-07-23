police shooting

Family holds protest after CPD officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez suspended instead of fired

Board issues Officer Evan Solano a 20-day suspension
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspension of CPD officer who killed Anthony Alvarez sparks protest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez was joined by family and community members for a rally outside the Thompson Center Friday after a decision that let the officer who shot and killed her son remain with the Chicago Police Department.

Thursday night the Chicago Police Board rejected a recommendation to fire the officer and instead followed Superintendent David Brown's proposal to suspend the officer for 20 days.

Alvarez's mother said hearing the board's decision brought back memories no mother wishes to relive.

"I'm bothered and angry by the decision," said Alverez's mother, Veronica Alvarez.

The shooting happened during a foot chase in March of 2021.
Body-camera video showed that Alvarez appeared to have a weapon in his right hand, which then fell to the ground.

RELATED| Body camera footage of deadly Chicago police shooting of Anthony Alvarez released
EMBED More News Videos

The newly-released videos of Anthony Alvarez's shooting death by Chicago police reveal he was carrying a pistol, but did not appear to point it at police or fire any shots.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended that Officer Evan Solano be fired.

"It is my opinion that the Superintendent met the burden of overcoming the chief Administrator's recommendations of discipline,"said Steven Block, a Chicago Police Board member.

In a summary of opinion from the board, they called Officer Solano's use of force against Alvarez "objectively reasonable" based off the circumstances.

READ: Chicago Police Board Discipline of Officer Evan Solano

Instead of firing the officer, they called a 20-day employment suspension proposed by Superintendent David Brown, quote, "more reasonable."

The move was made official at Thursday's police board meeting.

RELATED | New Chicago police foot pursuit policy outlined by Supt. David Brown

Following the meeting, COPA released a statement that said in part: "COPA firmly stands by our investigation, findings, and recommendation of discipline of Officers Evan Solano and Sammy Encarnacion in this incident."

The agency also listed a series of failures and inconsistencies by Officer Solano during the incident, including failure to activate his body-worn camera, failure to properly load his firearm, and acting inconsistently with training while engaging in a foot pursuit of Alverez.

READ FULL COPA STATEMENT

"COPA recognizes the risks Department members face when pursuing subjects who are holding firearms and that these circumstances require officers to make split-second decisions in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation. Nonetheless, Department policy does not permit Department members to use deadly force on a subject who flees with a firearm absent an imminent threat, which Mr. Alvarez did not pose here," COPA said.

The Alverez family attorney said they will not stop their fight for justice.

"What was the point of even having COPA and this investigation if that opinion is not being followed or even it seems like it's not even being taken into consideration," said Attorney Tania Dimitrova.

The family said they plan to take their anger out into the streets Friday, calling for an emergency protest downtown tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingchicago shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingcopashootingkim foxxchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Bolingbrook police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed dog, man
CPD shooting: 2 shot, including bystander, in Pilsen, police say
Gunman shot, killed by Palos Hills, IL cop at family gathering ID'd
Police board opts to not fire CPD cop who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
TOP STORIES
Victim fights back, stabbing 3 of 6 attackers on CTA Red Line: CPD
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Calls for suburban city employee to be fired after using racial slur
Family seek charges in I-57 shooting, told shooter claims self defense
Bolingbrook police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed dog, man
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
CPD shooting: 2 shot, including bystander, in Pilsen, police say
Show More
State regulators pass around new batch of pot dispensary licenses
Shedd Aquarium receives $1M to restore portion of Chicago River
Illinois Secretary of State license renewal extended
R. Kelly's manager convicted of gunfire threat at theater
Biden had elevated temperature, COVID symptoms now 'improved'
More TOP STORIES News