2 Chicago police officers hurt after early morning crash in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are in good condition after the marked squad car they were driving collided with another car early Wednesday morning in the Loop, police said.The crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of State Street and Van Buren Street. Police were travelling south to respond to a call when they struck an SUV travelling west on Van Buren.The three people in the civilian car refused treatment on scene, according to police.Both officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.No citations were issued, according to police.