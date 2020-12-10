chicago shooting

Chicago firefighters, police remember Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in Morgan Park carjacking attempt

Morgan Park popcorn shop Lets Get Poppin offering fundraiser in Williams' name
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- First responders are saying goodbye Thursday to a retired Chicago firefighter, who was killed during an attempted carjacking.

A fundraiser has also been announced in his name.

Colleagues from the fire and police departments are paying respects to fallen retired CFD Lt. Dwain Williams.

Williams, 65, was killed in a carjacking attempt last week.

WATCH: Chicago police, activists ask for information in murder of Dwain Williams


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.



It happened when he was making his regular visit to "Lets Get Poppin" popcorn shop in Morgan Park on the afternoon of Dec. 3. A growing memorial now marks the spot where he was killed.

RELATED: Chicago police release video in Morgan Park shooting of retired Chicago firefighter; $34K reward offered for information leading to arrest

The shop plans to hold a fundraiser Thursday afternoon. Customers are asked to buy a bag of Williams' favorite popcorn for $10 a bag, in which a portion of the proceeds will go to his family.

Police released video of the carjacking in hopes of identifying the suspects. There is also a reward of at least $34,000 being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



Thursday's visitation goes through the evening, and the popcorn fundraiser starts at 2 p.m.

WATCH: CFD, CPD salute Lt. Williams as body arrives at medical examiner's office



EMBED More News Videos

Members of the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department honored slain Lt. Dwain Williams as his body arrived at the medical examiner's office Thursday night.



Chicago police are now battling a dramatic increase in carjackings, with more than 1,200 reported so far this year. There were 501 reported at this time in 2019.

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Detectives hope this video will help take some of those offenders off the streets and bring some peace to Williams' family.

Anyone with information that might lead to an arrest in Williams' murder can submit a tip anonymously at CPDtip.com.
