Chicago jury awards over $10M to family of woman killed in police chase crash in 2017

A jury has awarded over $10 million to the family of Stacy Vaughn-Harrell, who was killed in a crash as a result of a high-speed police chase in 2017.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury has awarded more than $10 million to the family of a woman who was killed in a crash that was a result of a high-speed Chicago police chase in 2017.

Stacy Vaughn-Harrell was killed in June 2017 after a vehicle fleeing Chicago police crashed into her car in Englewood. The car had been involved in a shooting on South LaSalle Street, police said.

While they did eventually pull over and the woman driving the car was arrested, police said the man inside jumped behind the wheel and tried to flee again, and crashed into Vaughn-Harrell's car.

Vaughn-Harrell was killed, and her 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized.

Vaughn-Harrell's family filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago, claiming two officers took part in a high-speed pursuit and the car they were chasing crashed into Vaughn-Harrell, killing her and injuring her daughter.

The jury found the City of Chicago at fault for her death.

The city told ABC7, "The Department of Law is reviewing the verdict and assessing its legal options."