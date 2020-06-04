Chicago police chase across city leaves mother of 6 dead, 6 others hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6231158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout Chicago Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother of six was killed on her way home from her first day at a new job when her vehicle was struck by a Chicago police squad car on a high-speed chase.Guadalupe Franco, 37, was struck Wednesday night by a Chicago police squad car speeding through the North Side during an hours-long pursuit throughout the city. Her vehicle was hit near the intersection of Ashland and Irving Park Road a little after 10 p.m., her family said.Jaritzi Escobar, Lupe's daughter, was in tears as she explained how she called her mom for hours Wednesday night.'"I called and called and after three times she answers," Escobar said. "I know she does."Those unanswered calls were followed by the news that Lupe was not coming home. She died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital."My God," she said. "That lady was my best friend.""She left beautiful kids behind just because of that," said Bibi Alvarez, the victim's sister-in-law.It all began earlier in the evening in Midlothian, when police spotted a man matching the description of a murder suspect.Police said they saw a 22-year-old man in a dark-colored Jeep. The vehicle was possibly wanted for crimes committed in neighboring suburbs, according to police.Police tried to curb the vehicle in the 9400-block of South Union in Washington Heights, but the driver fled from police on the Dan Ryan Expressway and up the Kennedy Expressway. SkyMap7's "speed tracker" captured his Jeep traveling more than 100 miles per hour.At one point, the suspect crashed into several vehicles near Irving Park Road after exiting the Kennedy. He then ran to a gas station at Irving Park and Pulaski roads, stole a car and fled east on Irving Park Road, police said. No one was injured in the first crash.Juan Moran was near the gas station when the man reportedly stole a car."I was scared at first; I ran upstairs and I was like, 'you know what, I'm going to get to the roof and start trying to film everything to see what's going on,'" Moran said. "It was chaotic."In the 1600-block of West Irving Park Road, police hit a Ford Explorer traveling north on Ashland Avenue. The squad cars had their lights and sirens activated, according to Chicago police. The driver of the Ford, Guadalupe Franco, was killed. Two police officers were also injured in the crash, and were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Matt Fusello was driving a friend home from the hospital, traveling west on Irving Park Road when they saw the crash."This car just comes straight at us, almost hits us head-on, probably going like 80 mph," Fusello said. "Weaving in and out of yellow lines, right past it we see this police car up in flames, just crashed like a truck hit it. It was pretty hardcore."After the initial impact, police spun out and struck a second vehicle that had been traveling west on Irving Park Road and was stopped at the light. The male driver, 62, and two female passengers, 29 and 44, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.After Franco was hit, police decided to pull back."Terminate the chase...monitor the vehicle location. Terminate the chase," dispatchers were heard saying over the police radio.The suspect continued to flee south on Lake Shore Drive. He eventually hit a pole, and, after a short foot pursuit, was arrested in the 800-block of West Pershing in Bridgeport, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.Franco's family wants to know why police did not catch him sooner. They believe the chase should have called off."We lost our mother because of that and we do not have answers," Escobar said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she's following the incident closely."Police pursuits are obviously one of the most deadly and dangerous exercises that police officers are engaged in, and we want to make sure that if that is necessary, it's done in very limited circumstances under full direction," the mayor said.Chicago police issued a statement saying, "CPD is reviewing and still investigating this incident. During the vehicle pursuit, which began in Midlothian and carried into Chicago, officers were pursuing an offender who is being investigated in connection to multiple incidents. In the course of the pursuit, a marked CPD vehicle with emergency equipment activated struck a civilian vehicle. The vehicle's sole occupant, a 37-year-old female, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Three additional civilians were injured and taken to the hospital in fair condition for observation, when the CPD vehicle deflected from the initial crash and struck a second vehicle in traffic. The offender then continued to flee police in a stolen vehicle. The offender was later apprehended in 9th District after he fled on foot. Charges are pending."This is a devastating loss of life and our heartfelt condolences are with all those who have been affected. We are reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses in regards to the criminal investigation into the actions taken by the offender. The entirety of this pursuit is under review and investigation COPA."Illinois State Police said the suspect's vehicle is wanted in a homicide. Charges are pending.