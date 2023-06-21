WATCH LIVE

2 Chicago police officers injured in Dunning car crash

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 3:29AM
Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in the city's Dunning neighborhood. Police said no citations were issued.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured on the far Northwest Side when their squad was struck by a car.

CPD said the officers were in a marked squad car with lights and sirens on driving westbound on Addison near the 3600-block of North Narragansett at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck in the intersection by a Honda SUV.

The two officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, CPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued to the driver of the Honda, according to police.

