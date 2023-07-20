WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Child found wandering alone on in Belmont Cragin, Chicago police seeking family

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 8:42PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the family of a child who was found wandering alone on the West Side Thursday.

Police said the girl was found just before 1 p.m. walking alone in the 4700-block of West Fullerton avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

She is believed to be between 3 and 6 years old, approximately 3 ft. 6 in. tall and 40 lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. When she was found, she was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts and on shoes.

Police said her name may be or include Samiya or Miles, or those may be nicknames.

If you have information about this child's identity or the whereabouts of her family, contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW