Child found wandering alone on in Belmont Cragin, Chicago police seeking family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the family of a child who was found wandering alone on the West Side Thursday.

Police said the girl was found just before 1 p.m. walking alone in the 4700-block of West Fullerton avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

She is believed to be between 3 and 6 years old, approximately 3 ft. 6 in. tall and 40 lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. When she was found, she was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts and on shoes.

Police said her name may be or include Samiya or Miles, or those may be nicknames.

If you have information about this child's identity or the whereabouts of her family, contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.