Man charged with deadly Austin stabbing after woman's body found in alley: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning in the 5700 block of W. Chicago Ave, on the West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old Chicago man has been accused of fatally stabbing a woman and leaving her body in an alley over the weekend, Chicago police said Monday.

Arnel Smith has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death, CPD said.

He was arrested just before 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 5700-block of West Superior Street, after being accused of fatally stabbing a woman in the 5700-block of West Chicago Avenue just after midnight, according to Chicago police.

He's due in bond court Monday.

The woman's identity had not yet been released Monday.

