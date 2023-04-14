Chicago police release surveillance image of car in South Austin fatal hit-and-run

Chicago police released a surveillance image of a car suspected in a fatal hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a surveillance image of a car they said was used in a deadly hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood last Saturday.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored four-door sedan. Police do not know the license plate number.

Police said the car struck and killed a 55-year-old man walking on the 5100-block of West Jackson Boulevard last Saturday shortly before 10 p.m.

Hit-and-run: 55-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in South Austin crosswalk, Chicago police say

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

