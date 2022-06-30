CPD investigating after boy, 6, allegedly pushed out window by family member at Lawndale home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy only suffered a broken ankle after being accidentally pushed out a third-floor window by a family member in Chicago's West Side Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday night.Chicago police said the boy fell just after 11 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Kildare Avenue.He broke his right ankle, and Chicago fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to CPD.No one was in custody as of early Thursday.CPD said the incident is still being investigated by Area Four detectives.A 1-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a third-story window in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month, authorities said.