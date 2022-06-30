child out window

CPD investigating after boy, 6, allegedly pushed out window by family member at Lawndale home

1-year-old boy injured earlier this month after falling out Englewood window
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Boy, 6, allegedly pushed out window of Lawndale home: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy only suffered a broken ankle after being accidentally pushed out a third-floor window by a family member in Chicago's West Side Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the boy fell just after 11 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Kildare Avenue.

He broke his right ankle, and Chicago fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to CPD.

RELATED: Residents cite safety concerns after 1-year-old falls from 3rd-story window in Englewood

No one was in custody as of early Thursday.

CPD said the incident is still being investigated by Area Four detectives.

A 1-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a third-story window in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month, authorities said.

