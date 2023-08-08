67-year-old man dies after physical altercation in South Shore, Chicago police say

A 67-year-old man died after a physical altercation on South Cyril Avenue in South Shore, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 67-year-old man was found dead Monday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, after a verbal altercation turned physical, Chicago police said.

The man was found unresponsive about 9 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Cyril Avenue, police said.

He suffered fatal lacerations to the head and lower right leg in the incident, according to CPD.

The man was not immediately identified, and it was not clear how the altercation began.

The suspect is in custody, and charges are pending.

Area Detectives are investigating.

