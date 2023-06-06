Man accused of beating woman to death, jumping in Des Plaines River to evade Joliet police

Woman beaten to death has not yet been identified

JOLIET, Ill. -- A 30-year-old Joliet man has been charged and taken into custody after a 23-year-old woman was beaten to death in the south suburb, police said.

Joliet police responded to Silver Cross Hospital just after 12:20 p.m. Saturday after learning family had brought an unconscious 23-year-old woman with serious head trauma there from her home.

The woman later died at the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Her identity was not immediately released.

After investigating the woman's home, police determined Demetrius Glover was a suspect.

Police said Glover was the woman's girlfriend, and had beaten her.

Glover was seen driving a Nissan Sentra north on Scott Street from Liberty Street just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, and police tried to stop his vehicle in the 600-block of Scott, according to law enforcement officials.

Glover briefly stopped, but then drove away, and a chase began, police said.

He drove west across the Ruby Street Bridge toward North Broadway Street, and hit an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 200-block of Granite Street, according to police.

Glover got out of the vehicle and ran toward the Des Plaines River, police said.

Joliet fire crews pulled him out of the water, and he was taken into custody.

Glover has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

A Will County judge set his bond at $2.5 million for the battery charge and $50,000 for fleeing and eluding.

He's currently being held in the Will County Jail.